Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A case of honour killing has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where a 20-year-old woman was killed by her father and her cousin after she expressed her desire for love marriage, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Adarsh Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Gola Ka Mandir police station in the district on Tuesday late evening. The woman was identified as Tanu Gurjar and her arranged marriage was scheduled for January 18. Though she was opposing it as she wanted to marry the man whom she loved, the police added.

The family members were trying to convince her but she was not ready. Agitated with this, her father along with her cousin shot her dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Krishna Lalchandani told ANI, "We received information about the incident at around 7 pm on Tuesday. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and came to know that a woman was killed by her father and her cousin brother. In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that her marriage was scheduled to take place on January 18 but the girl was in a love affair with someone else and wanted to marry that man."

The family members had fixed her arranged marriage and had also called the Panchayat and relatives to convince her. They tried to make her ready for arranged marriage several times but the woman did not agree, the officer said, adding that two constables, including a woman constable, were also present during the panchayat, he said.

"Her father felt that if she did not understand, he might face infamy. Due to which, the woman's father and her cousin took her inside on the pretext of talking and opened fire at the woman as a result of which she died on the spot. The police present on the spot immediately took the man in custody and recovered the weapon. Later the police team reached and nabbed the cousin as well," the officer said.

Both the accused are in police custody and the weapon used in the crime has also been seized. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Additionally, the ASP further said that the family member requested the police constables to talk with the woman in private citing it was the matter of honour of their family. Otherwise, the police were about to rescue the woman from there but on the request of the family, the police agreed and in the meantime, the incident took place.

Earlier, the woman had released a video in which she said that she was in love with someone and her family did not agree to get her married to that man. They were pressuring her to marry someone else. She also said that her family would be responsible if she died. After receiving the video, the police constables were present there, he added. (ANI)

