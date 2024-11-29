New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he had "good and positive" discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda on the issue of government formation in the state.

Speaking to reporters here before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken up in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital.

Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Shah and Nadda late Thursday to thrash out a power-sharing pact for the next government in Maharashtra after the BJP-led coalition registered a thumping majority in the Assembly elections.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti in Mumbai, Shinde told reporters early Friday.

