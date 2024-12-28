New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Saturday. The Cabinet approved the proposal of the Finance Department to amend the Haryana Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2008, and the Haryana Civil Services (Assured Career Progression) Rules, 2008.

As per the amendment, the Haryana Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2008, will be called the Haryana Civil Services (Revised Pay) Amendment Rules, 2024. These rules shall be deemed to have come into force from September 1, 2009.

Also Read | IndiGo Mumbai-Istanbul Flight 6E17 Cancelled Due To Technical Glitch, Airline Provides Alternative Aircraft to Stranded Passengers.

Similarly, the Haryana Civil Services (Assured Career Progression) Rules, 2008, will be called the Haryana Civil Services (Assured Career Progression) Amendment Rules, 2024, and these will also be deemed to have come into force from September 1, 2009.

The amendments apply to engineering posts in three key engineering wings of the state: PWD (B&R), Irrigation and Water Resources, and the Public Health Engineering Department. Following the amendment, there will be no need to re-fix the pay of any employee.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat: Govt Allocated Space for Former PM's Memorial, Congress Playing 'Cheap Politics', Says BJP Chief JP Nadda.

During the cabinet meeting, CM Nayab Singh Saini announced several key decisions aimed at supporting the public and strengthening governance in the state. A total of 30 out of 31 agendas were approved during the meeting, marking a productive session.

One of the major decisions taken was an increase in the financial support for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who died in the line of duty. The amount has been raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, reflecting the state's commitment to honouring the sacrifices made by its citizens in service to the nation.

Speaking at a press conference, Nayab Singh Saini said, "It has been decided to increase the ex-gratia amount for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who make the supreme sacrifice, from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It was also decided to increase the monthly pension of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for the Matribhasha Satyagrahi of 1957." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)