New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini presided over a pre-budget consultation meeting for the fiscal year 2025-26 in Gurugram with stakeholders from industry and manufacturing sector on Thursday.

According to an official press release, during the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to an inclusive approach toward prosperity and progress, highlighting the role of industrial institutions in Haryana's economic development. He said that the state will certainly play a pivotal role in realizing Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Nayab Singh Saini carefully listened to the suggestions shared by stakeholders and assured them that key issues would be considered in the upcoming budget. He said that the budget would not only address immediate needs but also focus on achieving long-term objectives.

Describing the budget as a reflection of collective aspirations and priorities, the Chief Minister further stressed the importance of engaging with all sections of society to ensure positive steps are taken to meet the needs and aspirations of every citizen of Haryana.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also shared Haryana's remarkable progress in agriculture, industry, education infrastructure, and technology over recent years. He said that priority will be given to every suggestion shared by the stakeholders for strengthening rural economy, promoting industrial investment, empowering youth through skill development and social welfare, proper representation in the upcoming budget. He also assured to sympathetically consider the suggestions put forward by the representatives regarding improving health services, public transport in industrial areas, and necessary reforms in industrial policy.

During the meeting, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, shared that the Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, has introduced a new initiative allowing citizens to submit budget suggestions online.

Through the portal https://bamsharyana.nic.in, suggestions can be submitted across various sectors and sub-sectors. Suggestions can be given by going to the sector and sub-sector category through the portal. Over 1,000 suggestions have already been received through this platform, shared Rajesh Khullar.

Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management and Consolidation Department, Anurag Rastogi, said that previous pre-budget consultations had yielded impactful suggestions. Programmes like Harhit Stores, drone technology, STEM labs, and Super 30 were developed based on these suggestions.

Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department D Suresh, and representatives of NASSCOM Hero MotoCorp, IMT Manesar Association, Faridabad Industries Association, GIA Gurugram, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Reliance Limited, Rewari Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CREDAI, NAREDCO, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and various industrial organizations working in the state were also present during the meeting.

Minister for Industries and Commerce, Environment, Forests, and Wildlife, Rao Narbir Singh, Sohna MLA , Tejpal Tanwar, and Gurugram MLA, Mukesh Sharma also attended the meeting. The representatives from various organizations associated with the industrial and manufacturing sectors shared their suggestions for the upcoming budget. (ANI)

