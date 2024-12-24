Gurugram, Dec 24 (PTI) Amid continuing protests by the Congress condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on B R Ambedkar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said despite its anti-Ambedkar thoughts, Congress today is doing drama in his name.

Speaking to mediapersons at the PWD rest house here, Saini claimed the Congress led by Jawaharlal Nehru always insulted and mocked Ambedkar, for which its leaders should apologise unconditionally before the entire country.

"Whenever someone resigns from the council of ministers, that person is given a chance to speak in the House. But after Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned, Congress did not even allow him to speak in the House," the chief minister said.

"Ambedkar wrote in his resignation letter that Congress only cared about Muslims, but did not provide proper protection to SCs and STs. Congress should clarify why it did not allow to make Ambedkar's resignation letter public. Instead, the party is doing drama by holding press conferences against the BJP across the country," Saini added.

He also alleged that Congress is trying to create an issue by misrepresenting a very small part of Shah's speech.

"But the people of the country understand everything. BJP will soon present the entire black book of Congress' hateful thinking towards Amdekar before the public," Saini said.

Replying to the debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven."

As his remarks triggered outrage among the opposition parties, Shah later accused the Congress of twisting his comments.

