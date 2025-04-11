iQOO Z10 series will be launched today, on April 11, 2025, in India at 12 PM. The Z10 series from iQOO will include two smartphones - iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10x. The Z10 5G will have a 7,300mAh battery, and the Z10x will have a 6,500mAh battery, supporting 90W and 44W fast charging, respectively. They will have a lightweight and slim design. The iQOO Z10 5G will come with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with 12GB+256GB, and the iQOO Z10x 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 with 8GB+256GB RAM and storage. Both will run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. Both will have MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection and brighter displays. iQOO Z10 price is expected to start at INR 21,999, and iQOO Z10x at INR 15,000. Vivo V50e 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300, AI Features; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x Will Launch Today in India

Block your calendar. The Z10 Series is racing your way! 📆⚡ The wait ends tomorrow—#iQOOZ10 and #iQOOZ10x are set to launch! 🚀 Built to lead, built to last—get ready to experience the Segment’s Fastest Smartphones.* *On the basis of AnTuTu Score of 728K+, as per the products… pic.twitter.com/9688UTlNxc — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 10, 2025

