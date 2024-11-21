Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday said that the High Court directions to close 18 hotels of state's tourism development corporation "doesn't seem appropriate."

"Although I haven't yet seen the court order or the context in which this decision has been made, it is clear that the directions doesn't seem appropriate. These HPTDC hotels were established during a time when boosting tourism was a priority, and the government needed to take the initiative," Negi told ANI.

"These are prime properties located in prime locations. However, we will examine the order in detail before taking any action. I don't think there's a valid basis to question their operation due to revenue concerns. Nevertheless, we can comment further only after reviewing the details of the order," he added.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, issued an order directing the closure of 18 hotels run by HPTDC. This order was issued in response to a petition filed by an HPTDC employee. The court noted that HPTDC has repeatedly stated that its financial condition is unsustainable. The petition raised concerns about HPTDC's inability to pay pending dues to employees.

The court had sought data on the annual occupancy percentage of all 56 HPTDC hotels. Upon review, it found that the occupancy rates were very low, making these hotels financially unviable. Consequently, the court ordered the closure of 18 hotels by November 25. Essential staff will be retained for maintenance, while the remaining employees are to be relocated. HPTDC has time till December 3 to file a response.

On the attachment of the Himachal Bhavan property in Delhi, Negi said this issue dates back to 2009, during the BJP regime when hydroelectric power-related matters "were assigned to them".

"Even the Jairam government that followed did nothing about it in its five-year tenure. Our government came into power only two years ago, and we are handling this matter legally. There's nothing unusual about it; interest payments are involved. Although the state has suffered losses, we will challenge it legally and ensure compliance. Despite this, the opposition blames us unfairly," he said.

Regarding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrests, Negi said neither the party nor any senior leader has any connection to it.

"BJP is indulging in baseless allegations without any evidence," he said.

He hit back at BJP over it targeting the government following HC order against appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaires.

"During their tenure, they also had also appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) under the same Act. Can there be two kind of laws? The petitioner, who is challenging this law, has already benefited from the CPS provisions in the past. It's unfair to challenge the law only when it applies to us. This dual stance clearly reflects the BJP's hypocrisy. The matter has been challenged in the Supreme Court, and the final decision will be respected. Our contention is that the Assam law, which grants ministerial status, was not reflected in our law. The petitioner, Satpal, has utilized the CPS benefits under this law and is now opposing it. This highlights BJP's inconsistency," he said.

Negi also took potshots at BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

"He repeatedly states that even God cannot save this government. His remarks suggest that he has a direct connection with God. We will keep working for people," he said. (ANI)

