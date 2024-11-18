New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and in-charge of the party's National IT Department, Amit Malviya, on Monday, criticised the Congress party's 'hypocrisy' over their stance on the Adani Group, pointing to past investments and agreements made with the corporate conglomerate by Congress-ruled states.

Taking to social media platform X, Malviya referenced Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent "public admission of accepting money" from the Adani Group on November 10, 2024, pointing out that this acknowledgment contradicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated criticism of the Adani Group.

He further highlighted that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had signed the deal with the Adani Group for the redevelopment of Dharavi, under terms that were later adjusted to protect the interests of Mumbai residents.

Malviya also brought up the connection between Adani and Robert Vadra, the businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting that it was important for Rahul Gandhi to recognise the contradictions in his party's actions.

"On 10th Nov 2024, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy publicly acknowledged accepting money from the Adani Group," Malviya stated in a post on X.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi was ranting against the same corporate group. Besides, there is a long list of investments and MoUs signed by Congress-ruled states with the Adani Group in the last ten years alone. It was in fact the UddhavThackeray-led MVA that signed off Dharavi's redevelopment project to the Adani Group on extremely liberal terms, which the MahaYuti had to tighten later to protect the interests of Mumbai and residents of Dharavi. Not to forget close links between Adani and Robert Vadra," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi must understand that he stands exposed," Malviya further stated.

Malviya's statement comes following Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism during a press conference on Monday where he criticised Gautam Adani and his interest in redevelopment projects in Dharavi, arguing that corporate control over land in Mumbai would change the city's character and divert resources away from the public.

"On one side, Adani ji is there eyeing Dharavi and Maharashtra's money. The target of changing the nature of Mumbai, and on the other hand, we have farmers and youth who are dreaming, and the Maharashtra government is breaking their dreams," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also mocked PM Modi's remark of "Ek hain to safe hain" with a safe and from that pulled out two posters. One showed PM Modi with Gautam Adani with "ek hain to safe hain" written on it and another shows the map of Dharavi with "Dharavi ka bhavisha safe nahi" written on it. (ANI)

