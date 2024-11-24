Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday greeted the poeple of state following the party-led alliance's victory in the assembly polls and said they will together work for achieving "Golden Jharkhand".

"Greetings to all people of Jharkhand, let us walk together and take resolve for building Golden Jharkhand," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, Hemant Soren also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

"Today the results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election2024 have come...I want to thank the people of all communities and all the farmers, women and youth of the state for casting their votes with the majority and making this election successful," he told reporters.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morch won 34 seats with its allies winning 22 seats. Among JMM's allies Congress won 16 seats, RJD 4 and CPI-ML two.

BJP won 21 seats and its allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) and JD-U one each.

This is first time that an incumbent government which completed five years, won election in Jharkhand. (ANI)

