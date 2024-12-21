New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:25 pm:

NATION

DEL27 EC-ELECTION RULE-AMEND

**** Election rules tweaked to restrict public inspection of electronic records

New Delhi: The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse. ****

DEL31 HR-2NDLD-CHAUTALA

**** Former Haryana CM O P Chautala cremated with state honours

Sirsa: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was cremated on Saturday with full state honours in Teja Khera village in his native Sirsa district. ****

DEL30 EC-ELECTION RULE-CONG

**** Why is ECI afraid of transparency: Congress after election rule tweak

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Election Commission for tweaking an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage, asking why the poll panel was afraid of transparency. ****

CAL12 TR-LD SHAH

**** Insurgency over, time for change in approach of police in NE to ensure speedy justice: Shah

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the time has come for a change in approach of the police force with the end of insurgency in the northeast, in order to ensure that people get speedy justice. ****

DEL33 CONG-SHAH-PROTESTS

**** Congress to hold weeklong campaign seeking Amit Shah's resignation for 'insulting' Ambedkar

New Delhi: The Congress will hold protest marches against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "insulting" BR Ambedkar and observe a weeklong campaign on the issue, party leaders said on Saturday. ****

DEL24 ENV-INDIA-LD FOREST

**** India's forest and tree cover increased by 1,445 sq km from 2021 to 2023: Govt report

New Delhi: India's total forest and tree cover has increased by 1,445 sq km since 2021, reaching 25.17 per cent of the total geographical area in 2023, according to the latest government data. ****

BOM13 MH-LD BOAT

**** Mumbai boat accident: Body of missing boy found, toll reaches 15

Mumbai: The body of a 7-year-old boy missing after the ferry-Navy craft collision off Mumbai coast was found on Saturday morning, taking the death toll in the December 18 tragedy to 15, officials said. ****

MDS9 KA-ISRO-ESA

**** ISRO & ESA agree to cooperate on astronaut training, mission implementation

Bengaluru: ISRO on Saturday said it has entered into an agreement with European Space Agency (ESA) for cooperation on activities related to astronaut training, mission implementation, and research experiments. ****

BUSINESS

DEL26 BIZ-GST-LD MEET

**** GST Council postpones decision to cut tax on insurance, rate panel defers report submission

Jaisalmer: A GST Council meeting on Saturday postponed a decision on reducing taxes on health and life insurance, while the much talked- about GoM recommendation of rate rejig in 148 items was not tabled before the Council. ****

DEL29 BIZ-MIGRATION-EAC-PM

**** Number of domestic migrants estimated to have lowered by 12 pc since 2011: EAC-PM

New Delhi: The number of domestic migrants is estimated to have lowered by around 12 per cent to 40.20 crore between 2011 and 2023, indicating increased economic opportunities across the country, said a report by prime minister's economic advisory panel EAC-PM. ****

LEGAL

LGD3 UP-HC-SPECIAL SECRETARY

**** HC orders detention of UP special secretary till raising of court in contempt proceedings

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court in a contempt proceedings passed an order of detention against Rajnish Chandra, Special Secretary in Uttar Pradesh's Department of Social Welfare, till raising of court and a fine of Rs 2000 for non-compliance of court order. ****

FOREIGN

FGN34 PAK-TERROR ATTACK

**** 16 soldiers killed, eight injured in terror attack in NW Pakistan

Peshawar: Sixteen soldiers died and eight others were injured as terrorists attacked a security check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan early Saturday, security sources said. ****

