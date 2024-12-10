Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a "Janakrosh Rally" in Shimla, launching a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government as it completed two years in office.

Addressing a large gathering in the state capital, senior BJP leaders accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its promises and indulging in misgovernance.

Also Read | Bengaluru Refund Fraud: Jaipur-Based Gang Cheats Myntra of INR 1.1 Crore by Filing Fake Refund Claims on Bulk Orders, Probe Launched.

State BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress government of failing to fulfill its promises made to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He stated, "There is nothing to celebrate during the tenure of Congress in Himachal Pradesh. They have not kept their promises and are instead blaming the BJP for their own mistakes. We are organizing similar protests in all districts and will expose the Congress during the winter session of the Assembly in Dharamshala on December 18. A massive protest is planned for that day," said Bindal while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | No-Confidence Motion Against Jagdeep Dhankhar: Opposition Submits Notice for Motion to Remove Rajya Sabha Chairman, Say Sources.

BJP Co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Tandon, alleged that the Congress government had misled the people with false promises.

"The Congress government should come out with a white paper on their promises. Instead, they are busy in trivial matters like investigating samosas. I welcome you all to this Janakrosh Rally to expose their deception," Tandon said speaking to ANI.

Shrikant Sharma, while addressing the gathering, accused the Congress of being under the influence of anti-national forces.

He said, "The Congress's so-called guarantees have failed, and it is evident across the state. Their party has been hijacked by leftist forces, and Rahul Gandhi is being used as a puppet by anti-India elements who are funding the Congress's first family. For the sake of power, the Congress is compromising national interests. We will expose them at every booth level and ensure they are dislodged from power."

Former CM Jairam Thakur launched a blistering attack on the Congress government and accused it of pushing the state towards financial ruin.

"The Congress government has put Himachal Pradesh on auction. They have failed to fulfill their promises and are celebrating two years of disaster. Even Congress leaders are confused about what they are celebrating. The Chief Minister claims they are ready for a grand celebration, but his cabinet colleagues say they were not consulted," Thakur said.

Thakur also questioned the government's achievements, "In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all four parliamentary seats and defeated Congress in 61 out of 68 assembly segments. Is this what they are celebrating? Despite COVID-19, we served the people of the state, provided pensions, and ensured welfare schemes. Meanwhile, this Congress government has burdened the state with a Rs28,000 crore loan in just two years, compared to the same amount that we took in five years."

He also highlighted critical issues, saying, "The Congress government has shut 1,500 schools and institutions. They have stopped the Him Care Card scheme for the poor and auctioned properties like Himachal Bhawan in Delhi and HPTDC hotels. We will continue to play the role of a strong opposition and expose their failures to the public."

The BJP leaders vowed to intensify their protests across the state to hold the Congress government accountable for what they described as two years of misrule.

The rally set the stage for a political showdown during the upcoming winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)