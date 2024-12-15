Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs31 crore in the Nalagarh Assembly constituency of Solan district.

He inaugurated a drinking water scheme for the villages of Mittian, Behli, Khaller, and adjoining areas, constructed at a cost of Rs7.24 crore. He also inaugurated seven tube wells built for Rs5.22 crore for Nalagarh and improvement projects for drinking water schemes in various areas of Nalagarh, valued at Rs4.82 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for three bridges: the Kotla Kalan Bridge, to be constructed at a cost of Rs5.77 crore; the Retar Khad Bridge, at Rs4.44 crore; and the Bhatauli Khad Bridge, at Rs3.51 crore.

He stated that the state government is committed to the development of the Nalagarh Assembly constituency and assured that no financial constraints would hinder progress. He emphasised the government's priority on uniform development across the state and its dedication to the welfare of its citizens.

CM Sukhu also flagged off two ambulances donated to the District Red Cross Society. He expressed gratitude to the donors for their generous contributions and honoured them for their noble gestures.

Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa thanked the Chief Minister for initiating these projects. He noted that the CM has a special affection for the people of Nalagarh and expressed confidence that, under his visionary leadership, the state would progress on the path of development and prosperity.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, MLAs Ram Kumar, Sanjay Awasthi, Vinod Sultanpuri, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

