Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla joined the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan as the chief guest in the Samagam 2024 program organised by Safe Society at Lucknow on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, the Governor congratulated the Safe Society, a social organization working for child rights, protection, and development in Uttar Pradesh, for its efforts to advance child rights and for the upliftment of the deprived population.

He said that this Samagam was started in the year 2023, and through this, a creative initiative was taken to ensure the investment of corporate social responsibility in line with government schemes, especially the safety and development of children.

The Himachal Pradesh Governor said that this society is a ray of hope for millions of children who look up to us for a brighter, safer, and more equitable future and that children are the foundation of the progress of the nation.

"Their well-being determines the health of our communities and the direction of our country's development. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child gets the opportunity to grow, learn, and live a life of dignity," he said.

The governor said that every capable person had the power to impact a child's life, whether it was through volunteering, mentoring, donating, or advocating for child-friendly practices in their daily lives.

He expressed confidence that the event would inspire meaningful dialogue, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to child rights and protection.

The director of the Safe Society, Vishwa Vaibhav Shamadhya, welcomed the Governor earlier today.

Vijayalakshmi Gautam, Minister for Rural Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Kaushal Kishore, former Union Minister; CP Verma, Secretary to Governor; Suresh Chandra Tiwari, former MLA from Lucknow Cantt; Devendra Kumar Sharma, Chairman, Child Development Commission; and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

