Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday flagged off the 'Nasha Mukt Indora' awareness rally at Indora in district Kangra and said that the state government has launched a campaign against drug menace and has taken stringent action against drug mafia over the past two months and arrested many involved.

The Chief Minister said that the government was committed to rotting out the drug menace and saving the younger generation from this social vice. He said that such awareness campaign plays a crucial role in eradicating and generating awareness against drug abuse.

CM Sukhu called for educating the youth about the harmful effects of drugs and ensuring the active participation of all sections of society in the fight against substance abuse.

"If every individual stands firmly against drug addiction this menace can be eradicated," he said.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said that the state government is setting up a State-Level Advisory Board for de-addiction and rehabilitation.

"This board aims to streamline the activities of various departments related to substance abuse and would ensure a unified approach to tackle this issue. The board would foster coordination among the different department's initiatives, which was expected to yield positive outcomes," he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Rs 4.32 crore PWD Division office building Indora and Rs 7.72 crore bridge over the Khwaji Khad on the Thakurdwara Paral to Bhogarwan road. He also inaugurated the Fire Post in Indora.

Apart from this Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 50 lakh Division Office Building of the HPSEBL at Indora, which is expected to be completed within a year.

On the occasion, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also flagged off a fire tender vehicle. (ANI)

