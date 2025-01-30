Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Shimla district police have dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking network operating between Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh, leading to the arrest of 17 individuals. The gang used an online trading mechanism to supply narcotics across the state.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla district, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, stated that nine suspects were apprehended in the past 24 hours as part of the ongoing crackdown. He reaffirmed the district's commitment to tackling drug-related activities under the "Mission Clean" initiative.

Also Read | Delhi Police Seizes Vehicle Labelled 'Punjab Government' With Cash, Liquor, AAP Pamphlets, BJP's Virendra Sachdeva Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi stated that police busted an Inter-State Drug Network operating like an online business.

"We have been working under the tagline 'Mission Clean' to eliminate drug peddling activities, particularly in district Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. We have intercepted an inter-state drug supply gang and successfully busted it. So far, we have arrested 17 individuals, including 9 in the past 24 hours," said Gandhi.

Also Read | Tablet Scheme Scam: Police Arrest Teacher, Calls Him West Bengal’s Tab Scheme Scam ‘Mastermind’.

He further revealed that the gang operated in a structured manner, following a supply chain similar to legitimate online trading businesses.

"This is a well-organized supply chain where they were following an online trading mechanism. The operation was being run by a person named Sandeep Shah in Kolkata, while the supply chain was extended from Delhi. At the local level, they had 'super spreaders' and local retailers to distribute the drugs," he added.

Upon investigation, police analysed their entire business model, including online transactions and payment methods, uncovering the involvement of over 200 individuals. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the racket.

SP Gandhi highlighted the increasing number of cases registered under anti-drug operations. He said Shimla Police's Relentless Fight Against Drugs is showing results.

"In January alone, we have conducted six major seizures and registered 21 cases. So far, over 50 individuals have been arrested. Our primary objective is to contain the contagious spread of drugs, break the supply chain, and curb demand. We have been quite successful in controlling the spread of narcotics to a significant extent." Gandhi said.

Acknowledging the challenges in tackling organized drug crime, SP Gandhi stressed the importance of coordinated efforts:

"This is a highly challenging task that requires different law enforcement procedures. We have deployed specialized teams at both police stations and district levels. Some teams generate intelligence, while others conduct investigations," he said.

"The biggest challenge posed by drug peddlers was their belief that police could never reach them. However, we have dismantled several organized crime networks and arrested multiple kingpins who previously thought they were untouchable. This reflects both our commitment and the results of our sustained efforts," he added.

He said that the number of arrests are rising with the Public Cooperation in the Anti-Drug Campaign.

Shimla police have made significant progress in their anti-drug operations over the past few years. In the last year alone, approximately 630 individuals were arrested, and 300 cases were registered. Over the past two years, 1,400 arrests have been made, and 700+ cases filed.

SP Gandhi emphasized the seriousness with which law enforcement is tackling the issue:

"These statistics demonstrate that the police are taking this issue seriously. Our top priority is to eliminate drug peddling activities to send a strong message to society," he said.

He urged the public to actively participate in the "Mission Clean" initiative and assured that with continued public cooperation, drug peddling can be eradicated.

"Nothing can be achieved without public participation. With the increasing involvement of citizens in our anti-drug efforts, we are catching more culprits. I am confident that in the coming days, public cooperation will reach new levels, and we will succeed in eradicating this menace," Gandhi added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)