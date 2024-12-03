Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India],December 3 (ANI): A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh State Masters Games Association, led by President Vinod Kumar, met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

As per an official release, during the meeting, the delegation invited CM Sukhu to be the Chief Guest at the State Masters Games, which will be held in Bilaspur from December 13 to 15.

CM Sukhu said that the present state government was promoting the sports in the state besides developing world class infrastructure to facilitate the players. He said that the sports not only keep the youth physically fit but also inculcate the spirit of leadership, discipline and brotherhood among all.

The delegation also honoured CM Sukhu with a Himachali cap and shawl.

Vice President of the Association, Ajay Kanwar Shardiya, General Secretary Tejsvi Sharma, and office bearers Ravinder Sharma and Manoj Bakshi were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

