Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has made significant strides in 2024, reclaiming approximately 200 acres of land as part of its ongoing efforts to protect community assets and combat encroachments.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, during the agency's annual press meet, outlined key achievements, including actions taken at eight parks, 12 lakes, and four government lands.

"HYDRAA has reclaimed about 200 Acres of Land as part of asset protection and removal of encroachments." said Commissioner Ranganath.

"The agency has been proactive in addressing the growing urban challenges of Hyderabad, which, with a population of 35% of the state's total, occupies less than 2% of the state's geographical area. The city is projected to see its population increase to "50% by 2050"," he added.

HYDRAA was created to address the issues of disaster management and protect community assets (Water Bodies, Government Lands, Parks, Open Spaces in layouts, Roads, etc.) upto ORR(Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy and Sargareddy Districts).

As part of its comprehensive asset protection efforts, HYDRAA has also worked on fixing Full Tank Level (FTL) markers for lakes and demarcating Nala boundaries. The agency has identified 1,025 water bodies using advanced tools, including satellite images, topographical maps, and aerial surveys.

Headed by the Chief Minister, the agency is enhancing its capacity with plans to establish a new police station, and it will increase its Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from 30 to 72 by January 2025. HYDRAA's DRF teams have already tackled 4,684 complaints, addressing issues such as tree falls, water stagnation, rescues, and fire accidents.

Further, in its pursuit of environmental protection, HYDRAA is focused on rejuvenating 12 lakes, with proposals submitted for government approval. The agency has also requested the establishment of an additional Doppler Weather Radar in Hyderabad to improve weather forecasting accuracy.

HYDRAA at present has 30 DRF teams and it will be increased to 72 teams to extend its operations upto ORR from January 2025, onwards. Existing DRF teams have so far addressed 4,684 complaints, which include 3,428 tree falls, 912 water stagnations, 199 rescue calls, and tackling of 133 fire accidents.

HYDRAA has requested the Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to establish an additional Doppler Weather Radar for Hyderabad city to ensure accurate and uninterrupted weather forecasts. (ANI)

