New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday condemned the ongoing opposition protests, accusing the Congress party of a "conspiracy against BR Ambedkar" and questioning their respect for the former Minister of Law and Justice of India.

Rijiju also highlighted that he is the first Buddhist after Ambedkar to hold the position of Union Law Minister.

"Today, I am the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Ministers Arjun Meghwal and L Murugan, all three of us, come from the same practice as Ambedkar. I am the first Budh (Buddhist) to become Law Minister after 71 years. PM Modi ensured that I sit in Ambedkar's chair," Rijiju said.

The minister also accused Congress of manipulating and editing a clip of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech about BR Ambedkar.

"Congress must tell us one thing which they have done for Baba Saheb Ambedkar. We are making many memorials in memory of him. Ambedkar has been venerable to us, and Congress should stop doing political drama," Rijiju said in a press conference.

"The speech given by Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday was clipped out of context and then made viral by the opposition, I want to condemn them doing this," the Union Minister added.

Talking about the Congress's alleged disrespect toward Ambedkar, Rijiju said, "Congress has insulted Ambedkar so much that he had to resign from his post. He even wanted to come back to Parliament in later elections but Congress started a conspiracy and defeated Ambedkar from Mumbai, and then they did it again. So Ambedkar left politics and took up his dharm in Nagpur, Dheekshabhoomi."

Rijiju further stated, "The Congress did not award Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna for many years. They insulted Babashaheb by defeating him in the 1952 elections under a conspiracy. After that, in the by-election that took place in Vidarbha, Congress defeated Ambedkar. If Congress had not defeated him, Baba Saheb would have been a part of this Parliament even after 1952."

Defending Amit Shah's remarks, Rijiju said the Home Minister's speech reflected reverence for Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until 2 pm. following the opposition's protests. (ANI)

