New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Wednesday threw light upon the values being ingrained in the cadets during their training such as discipline, selfless service, nation-building, code of conduct and also encouraged cadets to hold on to these values forever in their lives.

Addressing NCC cadets at Republic Day Parade Camp-2025, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh motivated the cadets to stand by the NCC motto of 'Unity and Discipline' and the pledge in all walks of life whether in uniform or not.

"Every citizen of this country is a soldier who must look after the country's interests, safety and security. Whether we wear this uniform or not, just remember the motto of unity and discipline all your life. Be one, be united. Don't divide yourself in different groups. That is being from North and South, are all one. Just remember that we have to be one," AP Singh said.

He further said that emphasised on the fact that NCC Republic Day Camp gives the cadets an opportunity to interact amongst all from different cultures, religions and regions and thus strengthens the 'Unity in Diversity' spirit of India.

"Discipline comes from within in every walk of life. Discipline is what you are in the dark. When nobody is watching you. It is not that policemen is standing so I stop at the traffic light. The rules says when we saw a red light we must stop. Just remember this whatever values that your parents have given and whatever teachings NCC is teaching you. It is our duty to correct somebody who is going on the wrong path even if it is a majority. Thousand lies don't make a truth. That is the way we should live," AP Singh said.

AP Singh said that the value that the cadets are learning in the NCC will always hold them in good state.

"Whatever field you go to, whatever you will do in life remember these values," he said.

According to Ministry of Defence, Air Chief Marshal inspected the 'Flag Area', which was prepared by cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates on various social awareness themes.

The CAS also visited the 'Hall of Fame' and was briefed about the history, training and achievements of NCC.

Later, the Air Chief Marshal, accompanied by other distinguished guests, witnessed a 'Cultural Programme' performed by the cadets from different Directorates who put up an enthralling show presenting the Indian culture through ballet, group dance and songs. (ANI)

