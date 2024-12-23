Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): The Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Sunday appealed to contractors from across the country and the Vidarbha region in particular, to take initiative and participate in the bidding process for the construction of the infrastructure of western region campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Amravati.

Jaju took a review of the construction status of the IIMC Amravati campus from the officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and also held a meeting with the heads of the offices of Akashvani, Doordarshan, Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Nagpur today, stated a press release from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

He specifically gives instructions to the CPWD officials for speeding up the tendering process to complete this institute which will be instrumental in imparting world-class education in the field of mass communication to the students in this region. Situated in the western Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and established in 2012, IIMC Amravati is an apex institution in the field of media and communication and it is a deemed university under the Ministry of Education and an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is being constructed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with a budgetary provision of 90 crore rupees in Badnera town of Amravati district at about 15 acres of land, the release said.

Secretary Jaju while giving more information about the construction of this campus said, the tenders are being invited on the CPWD website etender.cpwd.gov.in and the last date for submitting tenders is 27 of this month. He also expressed hope that the construction of some of the educational facilities in IIMC Amravati would be completed by the academic year 2026-27, the release said.

This new educational complex will include administrative and academic buildings, hostels for students, staff quarters as well and an auditorium with 200 seat capacity. IIMC has five Regional Centres across the country that offer Journalism courses in English, Hindi and the local languages. Amravati in Maharashtra Dhenkanal in Odisha, Aizawl in Mizoram, Jammu in J&K and Kottayam in Kerala currently cumulatively run the Post-Graduate courses in Journalism, the release stated.

Deputy Director General of Akashvani Nagpur Ramesh Gharde, Chief Engineer of the Central Public Works Department-CPWD Pradeep Dixit, Regional Director of IIMC Amravati Dr. Rajesh Kushwaha and other officials were present in this review meeting, the release mentioned. (ANI)

