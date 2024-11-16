New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India International Forum on Mine Action and Safety (IIFOMAS), an initiative of Horizon Safer World Foundation (HSWF), organized a Symposium on Mine Action in New Delhi with theme "Mine Action: Pathways to a Safer World," that brought together global leaders, humanitarian organizations, and experts to advance discussions on mine action and reaffirm India's contributions to demining and post-conflict rehabilitation efforts worldwide.

The Symposium was organised on November 14, in New Delhi.

Founded in 2001, the Horizon Group has actively promoted post-conflict environment management, with a track record of clearing over 125 million square meters of landmine- and UXO-contaminated land in nations like Sri Lanka, Jordan, Azerbaijan, and Kuwait. To date, Horizon Group has disposed of more than 150,000 hazardous devices, underscoring its commitment to global safety and stability.

India's involvement in mine action dates back to key operations in Sri Lanka in 2003 and continues through its support of UN peacekeeping efforts. The Horizon Safer World Foundation's activities across diverse regions have not only reinforced India's global standing but also reflects the nation's commitment to humanitarian causes and the pursuit of a world free from the remnants of war.

The event, supported by India's leading think tanks on the subject, India Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and Center for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) featured engaging panel discussions, expert talks, and an exhibition of cutting-edge demining technologies. The gathering facilitated knowledge exchange among representatives from mine-affected countries, think tanks, and international organizations, focusing on expanding India's role in humanitarian mine clearance and reinforcing its commitment to peace and stability.

The event commenced with opening remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC. In his address, he highlighted the importance of increased collaboration in humanitarian demining and emphasized the value of leveraging the expertise of Indian veterans in this field.

He praised Horizon for its dedicated work in humanitarian demining and its commitment to the "mission for a safer world". Messages from Ms Melanie Regimbal, Chief, the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs and Dr. Anupam Ray, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the Conference on Disarmament were also delivered during the event.

Colonel Navneet MP Mittal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Horizon group, who is the pioneer of Humanitarian Demining in India shared his valuable insights on the evolution of Mine Action, the present global situation and future scenarios.

Expert talks on mine action from the lens of disarmament and India's perspective on Global Mine Action were delivered. The event also had two-panel discussions and Panel Discussions by eminent panellists on the Global Scenario in Mine Action and the way forward for India in Mine Action.

The symposium underscored the humanitarian and socioeconomic impact of mine action, emphasizing the need for victim assistance, community rehabilitation, and robust international collaboration. Participants highlighted India's vital contributions to peacekeeping and mine action, with a focus on advancing safety, development, and post-conflict recovery in affected regions.

It was attended by over 150 participants from various sectors, including leading think tanks, representatives of mine-affected countries, international humanitarian organizations, and leading NGOs. The event's success has set the stage for future initiatives aimed at achieving lasting stability and development in conflict zones worldwide. (ANI)

