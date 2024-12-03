New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders of INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged protest in the premises of the Parliament over the issue of the Adani indictment.

Protesting leaders held banners and raised several slogans, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into Adani indictment.

In a post on Facebook LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi posted pictures of the protest saying, "Protesting at Makar Dwar, Parliament complex, today, asking the real question: Who will benifit from the billions of Adani, Modi ji?The Prime Minister's silence speaks volumes."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that this protest by INDIA bloc leaders marks the end of the protest that opposition held in the last 6 days in Parliament. He added that from now onwards the opposition will cooperate in the proceedings of the Parliament.

"It's a whole set of issues to do with the Modi Govt's policies... To be very honest, it is a sort of clear signal to the ruling party that many of their policies have found very strong opposition throughout the country. While we are going to cooperate in the House from this morning, nonetheless there was one, sort of salvo to be fired as a form of protest before going out to debate and participate in the Parliamentary processes. Essentially, we are marking the end of the protest for the last 6 days in Parliament," Tharoor said.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said that the opposition is here to raise 'pro-people issues' and it will continue to do so with the new models of protest. He stressed that the opposition will make all efforts to ensure functioning of House.

He said, "...INDIA alliance will continue its protest, raising certain very important issues. The Adani related scam, Manipur, Sambhal - to name a few...It is not our wish to get it (the House) adjourned, we have already given 267 notices. But we will make all efforts to see that the House functions. So, for us it is clear. We are here to raise pro-people issues and we will continue with the same with the new models of protest..."

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon and then for the rest of the day. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

