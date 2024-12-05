Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): After an Army jawan attacked by terrorists at Tral in J-K's Pulwama, the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police has launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area. "A massive cordon and search Operation has been launched by #IndianArmy along with @JmuKmrPolice in Tral, Pulwama where a soldier on leave was shot at by terrorists. The soldier has been evacuated and his condition is stable," Chinar Corps, India Army said on X.An Army jawan was injured after terrorists opened fire on him on Wednesday in the Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama, official sources said.

According to sources, the jawan, who was on leave and had returned home, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sources added that his condition is stable, and the area has been cordoned off by security forces.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

