New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): In a significant move towards transforming Punjab into an industrial hub, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, the Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, met with CEOs and representatives of top companies on Wednesday to promote investment in the state.

According to an official press release, the meeting saw positive responses from company representatives, who assured that they would submit their investment proposals in support of the Punjab Government's efforts to promote industrialisation.

During the meeting, Tarunpreet Singh Sond revealed that the information technology policy of the Punjab Government is ready and is expected to receive Cabinet approval before March 31 of this year.

"This new policy will definitely bring positive changes on a large scale in the IT sector of Punjab", said Tarunpreet Singh in the meeting.

Additionally, Sond informed the investors that skill development remains a key focus for the state government. He also revealed that the Punjab Investment Portal has been recognized as the best portal in India, with 55,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) having registered in one year.

"Punjab Government under the leadership of S. Bhagwant Singh Mann has opened new ways of growth and development by implementing a single window system in the state", he further added.

The meeting was attended by prominent investors including Jagmohan Singh Sekhon, Chairman of SFO Foundation, Binu Nair, Vice President of Bootes Impex Tech Ltd., Jatin Sindhi, M.D. of Skyboon, Sandeep Narang, Founder of Nexveda, Akshat Agarwal, Executive Director of ISFA, Ajinkya Dumbhare, Director of GenXAi, Surajit Sarkar, CEO of GR Logistics, and other key business leaders. (ANI)

