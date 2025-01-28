Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ahead of the scheduled launch of the GSLV-F15 rocket on Wednesday, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan visited the Chengalamma Parameshwari Temple in Tirupati and offered special prayers.

The countdown for the 100th rocket launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) will begin on Wednesday at 2:53 am ahead of the scheduled launch of the GSLV-F15 rocket at 6:23 AM.

Also Read | Hyderabad Murder Case: Ex-Serviceman Gurumurthy Who Killed Wife, Chopped, Boiled and Burnt Body Pieces Arrested.

ISRO has completed all preparations to launch the NVS-02 satellite through the GSLV-F15 rocket.

The stage is set for the launch of the GSLV-F15 rocket from the second launch pad at SHAR. The NVS-02 satellite, part of the navigation system, is designed to enhance GPS-like navigation services in India.

Also Read | ISRO 100th Mission: Ahead of Landmark 100th Launch, ISRO Chief V Narayanan Offers Prayers at Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala for GSLV-F15 Success.

This system will cover the Indian subcontinent as well as up to 1,500 kilometres from the Indian coastline, providing improved navigation support for air, sea, and road travel.

SHAR has conducted 99 rocket launches so far, making this the 100th launch, which adds a significant milestone to this mission. Scientists are working tirelessly to ensure the success of this launch.

This launch is also notable as it marks the first mission under the leadership of the newly appointed ISRO Chairman, Narayanan, which has generated widespread anticipation and excitement.

Earlier today, ISRO Chairman Narayanan, along with a team of scientists, visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

They placed a model of the rocket at the deity's feet and performed special prayers for the mission's success.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Narayanan expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's decision to allocate Rs 400 crores for the third launch pad at ISRO, enabling the launch of heavier rockets into space.

He stated that this would facilitate the launch of heavier rockets into space. He also prayed for the success of ISRO's upcoming missions and thanked the divine blessings for their achievements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)