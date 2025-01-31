New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Friday urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls said it is time that the city have its own 'double-engine' government and usher in the transformation it needs.

He addressed two public meetings in the Badli and Burari Assembly constituencies appealing to people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to vote for the BJP in the polls on February 5.

The BJP has fielded Deepak Chaudhary from Badli and Sailendra Kumar from Burari.

"I am here to request you all to bring the BJP to power in Delhi for its much-needed transformation," Chaudhary said.

Drawing a comparison between Delhi's current state and Bihar's past, he said, "Today, Bihar is undergoing significant change. When I arrived here, I saw the condition of the roads, which reminded me of what Bihar was like 30 years ago."

He highlighted the progress Bihar has made under the BJP-JDU alliance.

"Since the BJP and JDU formed a coalition, development in Bihar has been accelerating. This double-engine government is delivering remarkable results," he said.

Chaudhary urged voters to support a similar model in Delhi and asserted that it is time for the national capital to have its own double-engine government and have the transformation it needs.

He also reiterated the BJP's commitment to women's welfare, announcing that the party plans to provide a monthly benefit of ?2,500 to women in Delhi.

Voting for Delhi Assembly Election is scheduled for February 5 with results to be declared on February 8.

