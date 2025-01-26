Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Army unfurled the national flag at Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on the 76th Republic Day.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, people across the country are showing great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. Cultural songs fill the air, and individuals are adorned in colours of the flag, symbolising unity and pride in the nation.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video).

The atmosphere is vibrant, as the entire country comes together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution.

The 76th Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path has begun in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu will led the country's celebrations while Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The Indian Army contingent will take part in the Republic Day parade with its first contingent leading the Mounted Column, which will be of 61 Cavalry, led by Lt. Ahaan Kumar. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active horsed cavalry regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horsed Cavalry Units.' It will be followed by nine mechanised columns and nine marching contingents.

Marching down the Kartavya Path will be the contingents of the Brigade of the Guards, the Jat Regiment, the Garhwal Rifles, the Mahar Regiment, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles, and the Corps of Signals, among others.

Around 10,000 special guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These special guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the government schemes.

For the first time ever, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)