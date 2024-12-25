Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): In a bid to assess the state of healthcare in Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted surprise inspections at some of Srinagar's premier medical institutions.

His visit aimed to get a firsthand look at the facilities and services provided to patients and their attendants, ensuring that healthcare infrastructure meets the growing demands of the region.

Also Read | Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Demands India's Highest Civilian Award for Bihar CM and Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

The Chief Minister's first stop was at the Bone & Joint Hospital, Barzulla, one of Kashmir's leading orthopedic healthcare centers. Accompanied by Minister of Health Sakeena Itoo, senior doctors, and hospital staff, Abdullah toured the hospital's various wards, interacting with patients and their families.

His focus was on understanding the challenges they face and assessing the hospital's ability to cater to the increasing number of patients, particularly during the winter months.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 6021 Flyer Develops Health Emergency Mid-Air, Timely Intervention by Doctor Saves His Life.

One key area of concern addressed during the visit was the hospital's additional block, which is currently under construction. Funded by the World Bank as part of the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), this state-of-the-art block will add 160 new beds, increasing the hospital's total capacity from 150 to 310 beds. The project is designed with earthquake-resilient technology, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

However, Abdullah expressed concern about the delay in its completion, particularly after a fire incident in 2022 that reduced the hospital's original capacity from 200 to 150 beds. He directed the executing agencies to expedite the process and set a firm deadline for the operationalization of the block by January 2025.

Abdullah also visited the 500-bedded Children's Hospital in Bemina, where he continued his inspection. Here, he spoke with patients, attendants, and hospital staff to understand their issues. One of the primary concerns raised by attendants, especially those from far-flung areas, was the lack of a Sarai (inn) where they could stay during their visits. The Chief Minister immediately directed authorities to construct a Sarai to accommodate attendants and alleviate their difficulties.

Additionally, hospital staff pointed out challenges related to space constraints for expanding super-specialty services. Abdullah assured them that these issues would be addressed on priority. He also promised to resolve the shortage of medical staff, including doctors and paramedics, not only at this hospital but across healthcare facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Throughout the inspections, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure. He also underscored the need for timely availability of medicines and other essential facilities to ensure that patients receive the best possible care. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)