Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): A forest fire broke out in Bhalessa village, prompting the authorities to lodge 15 FIRs in Gandoh Police Station in Doda district on Tuesday. Men and machinery are working tirelessly to extinguish the raging flames, SDM Bhalessa said.

SDM Gandoh Bhalessa Arun Kumar Badyal said, "A devastating forest fire has broken out in Doda District's Gandoh Bhalesa sub division, specifically in Compartment number 1 Dhadkie of Charalla Range and Compartment no 3 of Gill Kunan forest. The forest department and locals are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames."

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arun Kumar Badyal KAS, the fire has gutted crores worth of green gold, and 15 miscreants have been identified as responsible for igniting the fire.

The administration has lodged 15 FIRs in Police station Gandoh and urges the public to cooperate in identifying those responsible.

The SDM emphasized the importance of preserving the forest, stating that it is collective property and should not be destroyed. He requested the public to report any further incidents of forest fires and assured that the administration will take strict action against those responsible.

"This incident highlights the need for continued vigilance and cooperation in protecting our natural resources," he added.

Earlier, a fire broke out in Gandoh Bhalessa village area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Sunday, said officials.

The region has witnessed several fire incidents in past couple of weeks. On Saturday as well fire broke out in the Dessa Forest Area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

No casualties have been reported. The fire brigade team reached the site and commenced extinguishing fire immediately after receiving word about the incident, said officials.

Assistant Director, Fire & Emergency Services Doda & Kishtwar, Amit Shogtra stated, "The fire broke out approximately 500 metres up in the forest from Dessa Road. A lot of such incidents have been happening lately... If you see the smallest spark, beat it in the initial stages or call Fire and Emergency... We have received more than 100 calls reporting fire..." (ANI)

