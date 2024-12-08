Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Machil sector in Kupwara district received another spell of snowfall on Sunday, further enhancing the picturesque beauty of the region.

The snowfall has amplified the scenic charm of this remote area, attracting tourists to its stunning landscapes.

Visuals from the area show the entire sector blanketed with snow, creating a stunning spectacle for the viewers.

Earlier, the Machil sector in Kupwara district received snowfall on November 16.

Meanwhile, the scenic heights of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh were shrouded in white after the district received snowfall on Sunday.

The police administration has advised tourists to take precautions during the journey.

The snow formed a white blanket over houses camouflaged in the wintry scene.

The charm of a snow-covered region lies not only in its visual appeal but also in the tranquil atmosphere it creates, offering a sense of solitude, wonder, and the timeless beauty of nature. (ANI)

