Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], 29 (ANI): A 'suspicious' box containing firecrackers was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, after which a case has been registered against unknown persons, a press release stated.

Police and other security forces were alerted after the box was found in the Chajja area of Mendhar in Poonch.

As Poonch police officials examined the box, it emerged that the box was found to contain firecrackers.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the law for acts of mischief at Mendhar police station, the release stated.

An investigation is underway to identify the culprit and all efforts are being made to unearth this mischievous act and the antisocial elements behind this act.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objects to the nearest authorities. The safety and security of the community remain the top priorities of police and other security agencies, the release added

Earlier on Thursday, Kathua Police and CRPF 121 BN carried out a joint operation across 17 locations. The operation was conducted in the areas of Malhar, Bani, and the upper reaches of Billawar to uncover networks providing logistic and financial aid to terrorist groups.

The raids led to the identification and arrest/detention of 10 overground workers and terrorist suspects, along with the seizure of electronic devices in connection with investigations.

The FIR has been registered under the UA(P) Act, BNS Act, and EMICO Act. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in ongoing counter-terror operations.

Apart from hinterland areas of District Kathua, raids were also conducted in border areas of Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain, and Chack Wajir Lahbju as well.

It is pertinent to mention that recently, Kathua police, along with other forces, had successfully eliminated three foreign terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror organisation in two different joint operations.

The operations were carried out mainly in upper Kathua and its fringe area, with Basantgarh causing serious setbacks to terrorist organisations.

The raids were earlier also carried out to combat terrorist activities in various districts of Jammu-Kashmir. (ANI)

