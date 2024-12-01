New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to resume all classes up to 12th standard in a "hybrid" mode, according to a notification issued by the university on Sunday.

The decision will take effect from December 2. However, the notification also clarified that there will be no change in the examination schedule.

The Heads of Schools have been instructed to promptly inform the parents of students about this change.

The notification dated December 1 reads, "In pursuance of Order Ref. No. DE.23(08)/Sch.Br./2024/977 dated 25.11.2024 issued by the Director (Education), Directorate of Education: School Branch, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the Competent Authority, etMI, has decided to resume all classes upto 12th Standard in 2famia Schools in a "Hybrid" mode i.e. both in "physical" and also in "online" mode, w.e.f. 02.12.2024."

"Additionally, Heads of Schools are instructed to ensure immediate dissemination of this information to the parents of students. The schedule of Examinations shall remain unchanged," it adds.

Earlier on November 19, following Jawaharlal Nehru University's decision to conduct classes online due to severe pollution and the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Jamia Millia Islamia also decided to shift to online classes.

However, Jamia Millia Islamia clarified that the schedules for examinations and interviews will remain unchanged.

This decision was taken after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced that physical classes shall be suspended for classes 10 and 12, along with the other classes, amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, and stated that all studies will be shifted online.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital dropped to 'poor' quality, as the AQI recorded at 10 pm was 283, as per the CPCB.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe. (ANI)

