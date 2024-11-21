Jhansi (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Twenty-one of the 39 children rescued after last week's devastating fire at the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College here were on Thursday discharged after treatment, officials said.

The fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital on the night of November 15. Forty-nine children were being treated there. While 39 could be saved, 10 children died due to suffocation or burns.

Also Read | Pakistan Shooting: Death Toll in Gun Attack on Shias in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rises to 42.

Five more children died in the subsequent days, while the treatment of 10 children is underway in the hospital. Three children are undergoing treatment in a private hospital, Principal Narendra Singh Sengar of the medical college said.

"Of the 10 admitted in the medical college, two children are still seriously ill. One of them weighed 800 grams at birth, while the other child has a hole in his heart," Sengar said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Gang Involved in Stealing Handbags at Weddings, 4 Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)