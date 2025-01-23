Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): A team of talented artists from Jharkhand has been selected to participate in the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. This team, comprising young musicians from East Singhbhum district, will showcase the state's rich cultural heritage through their performance.

When asked about their experience, a team member expressed excitement and gratitude. "We learned to play the band from our sir, and it's an incredible honour to be selected for the Republic Day Parade," she said. "We're feeling great, and it's a wonderful opportunity to showcase our talent on a national platform," she told ANI.

Another proud artist of Jharkhand to perform at the Republic Day Parade said, "I have learned to play the band from my sir. We will play the song of the band at the Republic Day Parade and the whole country will listen to that band's tune."

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, also expressed pride in the team's achievement. "It's a matter of pride for the people of Jharkhand, and we're felicitating them," Seth said, highlighting the enthusiasm of the young participants, aged 13 and 14, who will perform during the grand event.

Seth emphasized the significance of the occasion, adding, "We are taking forward the resolve that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned for India." Referring to the theme of 2047, Seth mentioned that it symbolizes the nation's goal of becoming a developed country, coinciding with the 100th year of independence.

The Minister also noted that the team, comprising NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and artists, will proudly represent Jharkhand's rich cultural heritage in the parade. Seth commended the hard work and dedication of the participants and extended his best wishes for their performance. (ANI)

