Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren held an election campaign at a village in the Gandey Assembly constituency and said that she has raised a "new ray of hope" among the people here through the work carried out by her in the last 4-5 months.

Kalpana, who is JMM candidate from Gandey constituency, urged people to vote for JMM and make her victorious in the elections.

"I just want love and blessings from everyone in the Gandey constituency. I want people to showcase their support for me based on the work I have done here in Gandey in 4-5 months. I have raised a new ray of hope amongst people here. If I get five years, then, there will be a lot of work to do. Please give your vote on bow and arrow on November 20," Kalpana Soren said at a public meeting.

Earlier in the day, she accused the BJP of failing to support the JMM government in its efforts to tackle key public issues. Kalpana further said that the JMM government worked for the people despite a short tenure, including five months when Chief Minister Hemant Soren was in jail.

Speaking to ANI, Kalpana Soren said, "BJP never stands with us in our fight over public issues. Be it the 27 per cent reservation for the backward, Sarna-Adivasi Dharam Code or the 1932 Local Resident Policy. We get it passed by the Assembly but nobody from BJP fights our fight for issues of Jharkhand. Today, if we are felicitating Maiya in Jharkhand then BJP's 'PIL gang' rushes to the fore. Our intentions are clear, we want to raise issues of Jharkhand and issues of social justice."

"Our intentions are clear. Had there not been a COVID crisis, we would have had full-time (tenure). But even in this shorter tenure, Hemant Soren was in jail for 5 months out of the 3 years of his tenure. The work done by the 2.5-year Government has been for every section...We want our youth to get jobs here. We want our government schools to further develop...The double-engine Govt closed thousands of schools. So, this shows their intentions. They didn't face any crisis in 5 years but we face everything and despite that our Govt is standing strong with the people of the state," she added.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections are undergoing polling in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

In the first phase, voting was conducted peacefully in the 43 constituencies on November 13. While elections for the remaining 38 seats will take place on November 20. (ANI)

