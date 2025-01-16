New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Justice K Vinod Chandran was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court on Thursday. The oath was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

On January 7, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Chandran as the judge of the Supreme Court. The central government on January 14 notified his appointment.Justice Chandran was the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court before elevation to the apex court.

He was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011, and elevated to the Chief Justice of the High Court of Patna on March 23, 2023.

Recommending Justice Chandran's name for the judge of the top court, the collegium took into consideration the fact that there is no representation on the bench of the Supreme Court from the High Court of Kerala.

The collegium led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna noted that during his long tenure as a judge, Justice Vinod Chandran has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law.

At the Supreme Court, Justice Chandran will have a term till April 25, 2028.

The Supreme Court now has 33 judges as against its sanctioned strength of 34. (ANI)

