Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): BJP leader N. Ravikumar and other BJP workers on Saturday, deemed their protest over Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal's alleged suicide a success, and vowed to continue demanding the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge.

Ravikumar called for a CBI inquiry into the incident, citing the need for transparency and accountability. Furthermore, he is urging the state government to provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to Panchal's family, as well as a government job to support them in their time of need.

"Our protest was successful and we will continue to demand the resignation of Priyank Kharge... There should be a CBI inquiry into the incident... The state government should give Rs 1 crore to Sachin Panchal's family and also provide a government job...," he said.

This came in the wake of the controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of a contractor named Sachin Panchal due to alleged harassment and threats from Minister Priyank Kharge's close aide, Raju Kapanur, as claimed by the BJP.

However, Priyank Kahrge dismissed all the allegations surrounding the issue.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council and BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal.

Speaking to ANI, Narayanaswamy said, "When the minister's name came into it (Bidar case) he should give the reply. 'Honey trap' is illegal... We filed a complaint in a police station but no action was taken. We will hold a protest today. The minister, Priyank Kharge should resign. We have sent the evidence, the suicide letter that we have to AICC president Malikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Karnataka CM."

BJP MLC CT Ravi demanded the resignation of Priyank Kharge and called for a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal.

"We demand a CBI investigation. Sanchin Panchal mentioned Priyank Kharge's name in the suicide note. How can the state government conduct a fair investigation if the CM and the ministers of state support Priyank Kharge? Priyank should first resign," CT Ravi told ANI.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has strongly hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following its criticism in the wake of the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal.

Kharge questioned the BJP's approach, stating that the party needs to "do their homework" before making accusations and undermining the state's leadership.

"The BJP is trying hard to establish their leadership and give report cards to central leadership about how many times they scolded Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, raised slogans against Priyank Kharge...," he said.

Earlier, After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected the BJP's demand for the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Siddaramaiah himself is under the "scanner" how can he tell others to resign. (ANI)

