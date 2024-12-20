Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): State BJP chief BY Vijayendra on Friday lashed out at the Karnataka government's handling of the CT Ravi issue, alleging that the police department was pressured by the state government.

Vijayendra also claimed that Ravi, who suffered a head injury, was denied medical treatment and basic care, calling it an 'unpardonable' act. He also announced a statewide protest, condemning the government's actions and demanding further legal action.

"The Speaker has already given the ruling on what CT Ravi said on the Floor of the House. We have to wait for the FSL report as well. At the same time, the attitude of the Police Department, probably the entire department, has succumbed to the pressure from the Minister and the State Government. Yesterday, there was a severe injury on the head of CT Ravi. Even then, he was not taken to the hospital. All night, he was not offered even a drop of water... Is CT Ravi a terrorist? He is a respected MLC, former minister," the BJP leader said.

The state BJP chief also stated that a statewide protest has been called over the issue. He said, "The way the state government has handled this entire issue is unpardonable. They have treated CT Ravi as a terrorist. They will probably produce him before the magistrate; all our advocates and experts are there. We will discuss and take further action... We have called for a protest across the state, in all the district HQs. We have taken this issue seriously."

Earlier on Thursday, via an X post, Vijayendra defended CT Ravi, saying, "Manya CT Ravi is a good orator with extensive experience as a senior legislator and uses cultured language. He did not speak like someone who lacks verbal culture beyond the bounds of politeness."

Vijayendra also said that Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar had already provided a "proper clarification" regarding the words used against her during the incident and denied the allegations.

In the X post, the BJP state chief also accused the Congress party of trying to create confusion through the Ravi issue and divert public attention from the issues of "anti-development governance" and "corruption scandals" surrounding the party.

Further, the BJP leader in his statement condemned what he called an "attempted assault" on CT Ravi by goons inside the legislature, describing it as a direct attack on the democratic system. "The Congress, known for its politics of gooning, is creating a situation to the point of bringing goons into the legislature and causing chaos," he said, adding that this has left the people of the state worried about the safety of common citizens.

"If the goons who attempted to attack CT Ravi are not arrested and strict action is not taken, @BJP4Karnataka will take this matter seriously," Vijayendra added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader CT Ravi filed a counter-complaint at the Khanapura police station in Belagavi, alleging an attempt to kill him by Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, Saddam, and others. The alleged incident occurred at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. Ravi claimed that the police brought him to the Khanapura police station without providing a reason.

"Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me in which case they brought me. They're not registering my complaint; they're not even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility," the BJP leader alleged.

Ravi further accused Congress leaders and the police of conspiring against him. "By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me. I have already filed a complaint. It's been three hours since I was brought to the police station, and I haven't been told why. If something happens to me, the police, DK Shivakumar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and their team will be responsible," he said.

Ravi also expressed concern over his treatment, claiming it was similar to actions taken during the Emergency period. "They're treating me like a criminal, and it's creating doubt in me. I have worked as a minister and am a people's representative. They're acting the way they did during the 'Emergency,'" the BJP leader added. (ANI)

