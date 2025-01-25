Gundlupet (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI): A female passenger was killed in an accident on Saturday on the Gundlupet to Mysuru route, confirmed Karnataka Police.

According to a statement from the Chamarajanagar Police, the passenger was traveling in a company cab, and the vehicle was traveling from Mysuru to Gundlupet when the incident occurred. The woman, while attempting to vomit, leaned her head out of the vehicle's window.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang Associate Arrested in Connection With Dera Bassi Firing Incident in Punjab; Pistol Along With 5 Cartridges Seized.

At that moment, a tanker lorry traveling in the opposite direction struck her head. The impact from the lorry caused her death on the spot, the statement added.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been revealed. The driver of the vehicle, Mahesh, and the conductor, Srinivas, were involved in the incident.

Also Read | ICICI Bank Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit Up 15% YoY for December Quarter at INR 11,792 Crore, NII Grows 9%.

Following the accident, officials from the Mysuru Urban Division, including the Divisional Controller, DME, DTO, and SO, arrived at the scene to inspect and investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Authorities have yet to release further details regarding the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)