Pattan (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] January 20 (ANI): To show solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits, the civil society of Budgam district led by the Muslim community organised a gathering for the displaced minority community who had to abandon their homes in 1990 following the eruption of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Kashmiri Pandits observe January 19 as the 'Holocaust Remembrance Day/Exodus Day' to mark their mass exodus from the Valley in 1990 when Pakistan-backed radicals threatened the minority community, forcing them to flee.

A local from the village, Syed Abbas says, "35 years ago, on this day, on 19th January, a period of darkness had started here. At that time, our Hindu community had fled to Jammu. I don't know in what circumstances they fled from here."

"But we are desperate that they should come back here. It is the wish from our hearts. And it is also their wish. We want to take care of them with all our hearts. And we request the government to please find a way for them so that they can be settled here again," he adds.

The gathering, named 'Nalmout- Eternal & Divine Hug' was also attended by a few displaced Kashmiri Pandits. During the gathering, the pandits also visited a temple to offer prayers.

Anita Pandita, a Kashmiri Pandit speaking to ANI said, "I am not blaming the people here, I am blaming those who forced us to leave. Till when do we have to observe this day?

She further adds, "I am very thankful to the civil society here. You can see how many people have joined us today, and also those who want Kashmiri Pandits to come back to the valley and live in their homes. It seems the environment that was there before the 1990s, the way of life that was there has come back."

But for their return to Kashmir, the administration and the government "will have to take some drastic steps. Only then will there be peace here, and only then will we be able to return to our homes," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Javid Beigh a social activist said, "On this day, we remember those victims, those martyrs who became targets of terrorism. They had to sacrifice their lives and run away from their homes. We call this day the Kashmiri Hindu Forced Exodus Day.'

He further added, "On this day, we, the Kashmiri Hindu and the Kashmiri Muslim community, want to convey a strong message to those forces who wanted to destroy our society. Kashmir is one. People of different religions live in Kashmir. They live together with love, unity and brotherhood. We will always maintain that brotherhood."

He further said that the Kashmiri society does not support the terrorist ideology saying, "And this will be the message of this day. In our Kashmir, be it Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, and different ethnic groups live together. And there is no place for terrorism in our society."

"We condemn terrorism... those elements who killed our Kashmiri Pandit community and threw them out of their homes," he added. (ANI)

