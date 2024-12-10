New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): AAP nartional convenor Arvind Kejriwal and NCP-SCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to hold a meeting today amid the demand to change the leadership of the INDIA bloc, sources said.

According to sources, there can be a discussion on giving the command of the alliance to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The role of INDIA Bloc in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections can also be discussed in the meeting.

Also Read | Indian Capital Market To See 17-45% CAGR Sustained Revenue Growth Over FY24-27, Says Report.

Notably, Sharad Pawar recently acknowledged the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.

Pawar expressed his support last week, stating, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so."

Also Read | What Drives Nobel Prize Winner Han Kang to Write.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav stirred a political storm with his remarks backing Mamata Banerjee for the leadership of the INDIA Bloc.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Lalu Yadav said, "Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc). We will form the government again in 2025."

His statement has drawn mixed reactions from across the political spectrum.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed that the INDIA bloc has "failed" under Congress leadership and suggested that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee take charge of the alliance.

"We had said earlier only that Congress should understand that INDIA bloc has failed under its leadership. It will be good if Mamata Didi is brought for leadership (of INDIA bloc). Out of all the leaders, Mamata Didi's name is on top when it comes to fighting politically," Banerjee told ANI.

Congress, a significant player in the INDIA Bloc, has yet to issue an official response to Lalu Yadav's suggestion, fueling speculation about internal rifts.

Notably, the INDIA bloc formed ahead of the general elections, put up a exceeded expectations by winning 234 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and bringing down NDA's tally to 293. However, the subsequent assembly elections haven't brought that satisfying results for the opposition.

While, the Opposition won in Jammu-Kashmir (NC-Congress alliance) and Jharkhand (JMM-Congress-RJD alliance), it failed badly in Maharashtra (Maha Vikas Aghadi) where BJP-led Mahayuti stoprmed to power with huge majority.

Even in Haryana, Congress failed to oust BJP for third straight time. The party was also accused by several of its allies of not accomodating them.

These results have further stirred up the leadership question within the INDIA bloc, with recent remarks of Lalu Prasad and Sharad Pawar, further spicing up the debate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)