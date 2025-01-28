Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has sought AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's apology from the nation after BR Ambedkar's statue was vandalised in Punjab's Amritsar on January 26.

A youth has vandalised the life-size statue of Ambedkar in Amritsar by climbing atop it and striking it with a hammer on Republic Day on Sunday. A video clip purportedly of the incident also went viral on social media.

"Kejriwal ji should apologise to the nation. There is AAP government in Punjab and the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar was vandalised in front of everyone. He should apologise," said Meghwal while talking to media on Tuesday.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Monday, accused Punjab government of complicity in the act, stating that such a heinous incident could not have occurred without the consent of the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva demanded CM Mann's resignation and an apology. "Without the consent of the government, without the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, such a heinous act could not happen. They have insulted Dalits--the whole of India. Bhagwant Mann should resign and all of them should apologise immediately," he said.

Reacting to this, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the incident has exposed the law and order situation of the Punjab.

"On the pious occasion of Republic Day, when police are deployed at every nook and corner of Punjab, the unfortunate incident that happened in Amritsar at such a time is exposing the law and order situation.

"The Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Mann government have completely failed on every front," Chugh said.

The incident occurred on Republic Day, sparking widespread outrage and criticism from the Opposition.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that strict punishment will be given to anyone attempting to damage the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar in Amritsar's Heritage Street.

Describing the incident as highly unfortunate, the Chief Minister said it has hurt the sentiments of everyone who honours Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He appealed to the public to remain calm and assured that exemplary action will be taken against the miscreants responsible for such acts. (ANI)

