New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that his party is poised to secure an overwhelming majority in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, terming the electoral battle a "moral struggle" against the BJP.

In his addresses to party workers across Delhi, Kejriwal vowed that AAP would build on its legacy of "transformative governance."

He termed the coming election a "Dharm Yuddh" (crusade) and compared it with the mythical battle of Kurukshetra, contrasting the power and resources of the BJP with AAP's "steadfast commitment to truth and justice."

"The BJP has money, power, and administrative control, but AAP has the will of the people and the support of God," Kejriwal said, referring to the party's victory in the recent mayoral elections.

Kejriwal said his government gave the Delhi residents round-the-clock electricity supply, free water, and "world-class" education and healthcare facilities and challenged the saffron party to match its accomplishments.

The former Delhi chief minister said his government offered free bus service to women, and Mohalla clinics, while the BJP failed to address "basic needs like sanitation during its tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi."

"When AAP took over, sanitation workers started getting paid on time, a stark contrast to the constant protests under the BJP's rule," he said.

"This battle will be tough, but AAP will win with even more seats than before," he said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the BJP's financial resources and media control were not enough to break the party's resolve.

Delhi Assembly elections are due in February next year.

