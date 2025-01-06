Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 6 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday handed over Rs five lakh as compensation to the family members of a tribal man who was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside dense forest near Nilambur in this north Kerala district two days ago.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran visited Mani's hapless family in their hamlet inside the forest and handed over Rs five lakh as the first installment of the total Rs 10 lakh announced as the solatium by the wildlife department.

The minister travelled 18 km through the dense forest from Nedumkayam to reach the hamlet and consoled the tribal family, an official statement said.

Saseendran met Mani's daughter Meera and brother Ayyappan at Kannikkai and handed over the financial assistance, it said.

The minister also assured them of continued support from the government and the forest department.

Forest officials also accompanied the minister during his visit.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mani lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant while walking through the forest near Nilambur on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the Poochappara settlement in the Karulai forest range when Mani, a member of the Cholanaikkan community, and a group of others were returning to their hamlet after dropping his children at a tribal hostel.

Despite the sudden elephant attack, the others in the group, including two elders, three youth aged 18 19, and Mani's five-year-old child, managed to escape unhurt, according to locals.

Upon learning about the attack, Mani's brother rushed to the scene and carried him on his shoulders for over 1.5 kilometres to reach an area accessible by vehicles.

Mani was then taken to the government hospital in Nilambur, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Workers of the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), a social collective led by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, vandalised the DFO office here on Sunday over the incident.

