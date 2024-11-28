Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 28 (ANI): Khilli Ram Meena, a 1993 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT Cadre, formally assumed his role as the new Chief Secretary of Mizoram on Thursday.

Khilli Ram Meena arrived in the state capital on Wednesday. That evening, he paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Lalduhoma. On Thursday morning, he also called on Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Later in the afternoon, he officially took charge as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Mizoram, assuming his duties in his office chamber.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated two new digital dashboards--the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dashboard and the Mizoram State Project Monitoring Dashboard (MPLAN).

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of sustainable development projects in driving Mizoram's growth.

He stated that the state government would establish a framework to prioritise these initiatives, with the SDG Dashboard reflecting these priorities.

"Our aim is to foster a transparent and accountable governance model. We have set up the Mizoram State Project Monitoring Committee, which includes representatives from all political parties and NGOs, ensuring inclusivity in the monitoring process. This new dashboard will provide real-time insights into projects, enabling more effective oversight and enhancing outcomes across all development initiatives in Mizoram," said Lalduhoma. (ANI)

