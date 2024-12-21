Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): As Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport celebrates its centenary on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed his happiness praising the airport for its endurance and transformation over the years, from its rich history to its modern facilities.

"Today I'm very happy to participate in the celebration of 100 years of Kolkata Airport- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport. It is one of the most prestigious, grandest and one of the most modern airports in the country which has endured 100 long long years and gone through different historical events, many challenges and many other sacrifices from this airport. But it has stood the test of time and now we are seeing a beautiful airport in this very location where a lot of legends have also passed through," Naidu said.

"Taking inspiration from all these 100 years we are celebrating it with a grand event and we are happy to have this event being done by Airport Authorities of India (AAI) and Civil Aviation also," he added.

The Union Minister further highlighted that the Civil Aviation sector has achieved significant growth in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the number of airports and aircraft have doubled.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Civil Aviation sector has grown like no other sector. We have achieved more than 10 per cent annual growth and we have doubled the number of airports, double the number of aircraft. We want to continue the momentum that we have achieved," he said.

Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Vipin Kumar expressed his delight as Kolkata Airport celebrated its 100th anniversary. He said that Civil Aviation Minister Naidu also inaugurated 'Udaan Cafe' so that the common man can also get a good facility here.

"It is a matter of great joy that Kolkata Airport has completed 100 years today and on this occasion, the minister has inaugurated Udaan Cafe so that the common man can also get a good facility here and it will be our endeavour to provide the best facilities not only at the national level but also at the world level to every citizen," he said.

Member Operations, AAI, Sharad Kumar said that it is a matter of immense pride and joy to witness the Kolkata Airport reaching a monumental milestone.

"It is a matter of immense pride and joy to witness an airport, which has been tirelessly serving the public and nations, reach a monumental milestone. The dedication of its employees, working diligently day and night to provide comfort to travellers, is truly commendable. Achieving a 100-year milestone is a rare feat," he said.

"We have Sourav Da (Sourav Ganguly), the cricket legend from Bengal, who had scored centuries on the field, our airport has also achieved a remarkable century - 100 years of service! I extend my warmest wishes to everyone for a bright future, good health, and prosperity. May all the passengers who use this airport be blessed by the almighty," Kumar added.

He further urged the passengers to share their suggestions for improvement, assuring them that their feedback would be welcomed by the airport director.

"If you have any suggestions on how we can improve, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Tell our airport director and we are constantly at your service, we will enhance it and bring facilities. Further, we anticipate the arrival of larger aircraft, which will significantly enhance connectivity. As the gateway to the entire eastern and northeastern regions, Kolkata plays a vital role in facilitating increased accessibility and connectivity," he said.

"Whoever wants to go to the North East or come to the East, Calcutta has been around for a long time. Since 1824 it is a very important airport. We want the people to spend their moments of great pleasure here and everyone to join us in this atmosphere of joy," Kumar added.

Spreading across an area of 1566.3 acres of land and a built-up area of 2,30,000 Sqm, NSCBI Airport is equipped to serve 26 million passengers annually and caters to around 49 domestic and 15 International destinations.

In the vibrant heart of Kolkata, where tradition meets innovation, stands the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI Airport)--a gateway that has shaped India's aviation journey for a hundred years and is also an enduring symbol of resilience, progress, and connectivity.

Established in 1924 as Dum Dum Airport, Kolkata Airport pioneered Indian aviation by hosting the Bengal Flying Club (1929), becoming one of the first jet service hub (1964) and opening its first dedicated airline cargo terminal in 1975.

It was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in 1995 and its New Integrated Terminal which was inaugurated in 2013 blends heritage with innovation, cementing its status as the gateway to East and Northeast India.

The Airport also drives economic growth, supporting businesses through robust air-freight services including a state-of-the-art cargo terminal that connects eastern India to the world.

As AAI's Kolkata Airport celebrates 100 years of its service to the nation, it stands as a glittering monument to the city of joy. From its humble origins to its place among the world's great aviation hubs, Kolkata Airport has been a bridge between people, cultures, and nations. (ANI)

