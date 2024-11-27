New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday credited key framer of the Constitution B R Ambedkar for ensuring equal voting rights to all citizens of the country.

He said it took decades for developed countries to grant equal voting rights to their people.

Meghwal said the Constituent Assembly held long deliberations on granting voting right with some suggesting granting it to those who were graduates and represented the erstwhile princely states.

Addressing an event here to mark the Constitution Day, Meghwal said Ambedkar urged Jawaharlal Nehru, who became the first prime minister of India, to ensure equal voting rights.

Voting rights were not available to women in the UK and it took decades of protests before these rights were given to them. But India gave the rights to all, the law minister said at the event organised by Prime Point Foundation.

On Tuesday, India celebrated 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949.

For years, November 26 was observed as Law Day. In 2015, the government decided to mark the day as Samvidhan Divas or Constitution Day. PTI NAB

