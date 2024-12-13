New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A live heart was transported through a green corridor from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi, in just 27 minutes.

Covering a distance of 20 km between 3:30 AM and 3:57 AM, the transplant gave a 59-year-old recipient a new lease of life.

The recipient had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a severe heart condition where the heart muscles become weak, causing acute heart failure.

Despite receiving a pacemaker years ago, her condition worsened over the past year, leaving her bedridden and with severe fatigue. With no other medical interventions proving effective, a heart transplant became her only hope for survival.

The donor's heart belonged to a 43-year-old man from Nagpur, who had tragically passed away from a brain stroke. His family demonstrated immense generosity by consenting to organ donation.

The heart was allocated by the National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) and harvested at Kingsway Hospital, Nagpur, on December 9.

The journey of the donor's heart began at 12:53 AM when it left Kingsway Hospital, Nagpur. It was transported via air ambulance at 1:12 AM and reached Delhi airport at 3:19 AM, travelling a distance of over 1,067 km. Upon landing, a dedicated green corridor facilitated the heart's swift transport to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, arriving at 3:57 AM.

The heart transplant was successfully performed by a team of expert surgeons led by Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director - Adult Cardiac Surgery, and Dr Milind Hote, Director - Adult Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi.

Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director - Adult Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi said, "This transplant was a lifesaving intervention for a patient suffering from end-stage heart failure. We were alerted by NOTTO about the potential donor, and with meticulous coordination between medical teams and authorities, we ensured the seamless transport of the donor's heart. The transplant signifies a new beginning for the recipient, and we are deeply grateful to the donor's family for their selfless act."

Dr Milind Hote, Director - Adult Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi added, "We express our heartfelt gratitude to the donor's family for their courage and generosity. Organ donation is a profound gesture that transforms lives. This achievement was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the medical teams, NOTTO, and local authorities, including the traffic police. Their unwavering support ensured the success of this complex and time-critical procedure."

The recipient, who had been waiting for a suitable donor for over a decade, has responded positively to the transplant and is on the road to recovery. This case highlights the importance of organ donation and the critical role of advanced medical coordination in saving lives.

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi, said "We deeply appreciate the Delhi Traffic Police for their exemplary coordination in facilitating the green corridor, ensuring the swift transport of the donor heart across the city. I would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the donor's family for their selfless act of organ donation, which has given the recipient a new lease on life. This case stands as a testament to Fortis Escorts' unmatched cardiac capabilities and expertise in handling complex procedures, reaffirming our commitment to delivering world-class clinical care." (ANI)

