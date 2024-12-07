Lucknow, December 7: A fire broke out at photo studio complex located in a multi-storey building in Lucknow on Saturday evening. The incident happened in Hazratganj police station area in Lucknow.

Thick fumes of smoke were seen billowing out from the studio based in busy market place. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames engulfing the complex. Lucknow Fire: Blaze Erupts At Photo Studio Complex in Hazratganj, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Photo Studio Complex in Hazratganj

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Fire breaks out at photo studio complex in Hazratganj police station area. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/dhSE9evktO — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

The firefighters were seen using ladders to climb and carry out the operatio. There has been no details about any casualty and more details are awaited.

