Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A cabinet meeting was held under leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Wednesday and the council of ministers granted an approval for the implementation of the 'Garib Kalyan Mission' to eradicate poverty in Madhya Pradesh by 2028.

According to an official release, the mission aims to uplift economically disadvantaged sections and ensure their income meets a minimum level. The Mission will be jointly implemented by the Panchayat and Rural Development and Urban Administration and Development Departments with support from other departments.

The Garib Kalyan Mission focuses on three key components: improving the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MDPI), strengthening livelihoods, and empowering existing organizations. The MDPI priorities include ensuring women's and children's nutrition, reducing infant mortality, improving maternal health, promoting secondary education and school attendance, providing proper cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, family resources, and financial inclusion through bank accounts.

The Garib Kalyan Mission-2028 aims to lead the people of the state toward self-reliance and prosperity by enhancing the implementation of government schemes through empowerment of the local community. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced 'Garib Kalyan Mission-2028' on Independence Day in 2024.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet also approved the installation of solar rooftop plants in government buildings under the 'PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.'

The initiative, launched by the Central Government, will be executed in mission mode by 2025-26. Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited will implement the scheme using RESCO or CAPEX method through district-level tenders for buildings with a capacity of 20 kilowatts or more. The PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme includes installing solar rooftops in both the domestic sector and government buildings.

The installation and operation of solar rooftop plants in all the government buildings under the 'PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme' will be monitored by a state-level coordination committee and district-level committee. The departments and district collectors will prepare action plans for installing solar power plants on their respective buildings and present them to the state-level coordination committee.

The council of ministers also approved the project of Rs 1,565 crore with 1,200 First Response Vehicles (FRV) for the operation of the second phase of the Integrated Police Call Centre and Control Room System (Dial-100) service from April 2025 to September 2030 (5 years 6 months).

The Cabinet also decided to continue the 'Mukhyamantri Machhua Samridhi Yojana' for 2024-25 and 2025-26 and approved a state share of Rs 100 crore.

The scheme includes initiatives such as fish seed production, fish and prawn farming in rural ponds, fish farmer training, Kisan Credit Card interest subsidies, the establishment of smart fish parlours, development of integrated information system, and conservation of the state fish, Mahseer etc, the release read.

Furthermore, the council of ministers approved the creation of a total 932 new posts for the establishment of police bands in all the districts of Madhya Pradesh. It includes the posts of 10 Inspector band, 38 Sub Inspector band, 72 Assistant Sub Inspector band, 170 Head Constable band and 642 Constable band, it added. (ANI)

